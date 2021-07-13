ARTICLE

Starting September 1st, 2021, Korean immigration will require visa waiver entrants (traveling for tourism or business) to obtain an electronic travel authorization, known as, K-ETA, at least 24 hours prior to travel. Currently, K-ETA is an optional program but will become mandatory on September 1st.

K-ETA will be valid for 2 years from the date of approval. Similar to the US ETA, K-ETA does not guarantee admission to the Republic of Korea, and the final determination of a traveler's entry will be made by the immigration officer at the time of inspection. A non-refundable fee of approximately $9 to $10 US dollars per applicant will be charged. Applicants are required to apply for a new K-ETA upon its expiration or in the event of any changes to their information (e.g., name, nationality, or a new passport number).

For a full list of countries required to apply for K-ETA, including US passport holders, please see below: K-ETA Guide > K-ETA Application Eligibility Guide > K-ETA. For further details, please see https://www.k-eta.go.kr/portal/apply/index.do?locale=EN.

K-ETA is intended to facilitate travel since those with a K-ETA will be exempted from submitting the arrival card upon entry.

