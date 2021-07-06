How can you obtain an entry visa or visa on arrival to Ghana? An entry visa issued by Ghana Immigration Service is a permit issued to foreigners who wish to enter or transit through Ghana's territory.Emergency Entry Visa is issued upon arrival and is usually valid for 30 days. A person can obtain a visa on arrival by applying to the Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS). The application must be filed by the host person or entity in Ghana on behalf of the visiting foreign national.

All persons entering Ghana must be in possession of a valid passport or an official travel document establishing the identity of the holder. Travel documents such as Laisser-Passers and other travel documents issued by Governments or International Agencies are recognized by the Government of Ghana.

Visa on Arrival – What is the cost?

The official fee for a visa on arrival or emergency entry visa is $150 per person, whether a child or an adult. Currently, all visa processing fees must be paid before approval is given by the Comptroller-General of Immigration. In cases where one is being invited by Government Ministry, Department or Agency, the applicant may be requested to pay the fee upon arrival in Ghana.

How to obtain a Visa to Ghana – simple steps to follow

Pursuant to regulation 4 of the Immigration Regulations 2001, LI 1691, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), in streamlining the process of issuing of Emergency Entry visas has stipulated the following guidelines;

Emergency entry visas are processed within seven (7) working days of submission of applications. A visa application letter must be submitted at the Headquarters of Ghana Immigration Service, Accra. The application letter must highlight the following information relating to the guest or applicant; Country of origin

Date of arrival

Duration of Stay

Purpose of visit (detailed)

Address of lodging

Address abroad

Occupation or profession

Telephone number – abroad

Email address

3. The following documents are to be attached to the visa application letter;

Certificate to commence business Certificate of incorporation Company's regulations Tax clearance certificate Audited accounts (where company has been in existence for 5 years and above) Bank statement (where the host is an individual) Copy of residence permit (where the host is non-Ghanaian) Bio-data page of passport of the applicant Bio-data page of passport or copy of the identity card of signatory of the application letter All letters to the GIS must be addressed to the Comptroller-General, Ghana Immigration Service, Headquarters, Accra. Travel ticket Proof of stay whiles in Ghana (if hotel)

4. Conditions for Consideration of Emergency Entry Visa applications

The applicant must be proceeding from a country where;

Ghana has no diplomatic mission or consulate Ghana has a representative but the entry into Ghana is being sought for an emergency assignment or The distance between the place of abode of the applicant and the Ghana Consulate office is such that the impromptu nature of the applicant's journey cannot make it possible for the applicants to travel to the office of a visa. The applicant is proceeding to Ghana at a short notice for business transactions.

In accordance with section 6 of the Immigration Act 2000, Act 573, the Ghana Immigration Service may make inquiries or request the production of further evidence to satisfy itself of the truth of statements made in the application.

Countries that are exempted from paying official fees for Visa on arrival

Ghana Immigration Service exempts citizens from the under listed countries from visa on arrival;

Rwanda

Kenya

Lesotho

Namibia

Singapore

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Uganda

Zimbabwe

Seychelles

Malawi

Egypt

Eswatini (Swaziland)

Botswana

The following countries whose citizens hold diplomatic passports are also exempted from paying for visa on arrival in Ghana;

Cuba, South Africa, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Mauritius, Iran.

Additional guidelines to avoid delays for Visa on arrival

From our experience, the fastest way for you to obtain a visa on arrival or emergency entry visa without delay is to;

Proper documentation Attach all relevant documents Highlight all necessary information in the application letter Submit your application on time

Note: Every visitor to Ghana requires a Visa or Entry Permit except ECOWAS citizens and nationals from Kenya, Singapore, Egypt and Trinidad and Tobago.

Nationals of the under listed countries are entitled to Gratis visas issued at Ghana Foreign Mission Abroad;

Malawi, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Uganda and Swaziland.

Holders of Diplomatic or Service passport of Germany, Cuba, Iran, Brazil and Hong Kong.

Holders of official passport of AU, UN and specialized Agencies like The World Bank, African Development Bank, IMF and WFP.

CONCLUSION

NEW GUIDELINES FOR PASSENGERS TRAVELLING TO GHANA DUIRNG COVID-19

In the quest to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus and prevent the importation of corona virus cases in Ghana, the President of Ghana has asked that the following safety precautionary measures be put in place at the airport and strictly complied.

Passengers are required to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from an accredited laboratory in their country of origin. The test should have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin. All passengers are mandated to wear face masks upon arrival at the airport. Upon arrival at the airport, each passenger will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal at a cost to be borne by the passenger as indicated below; Ghanaians and Ecowas Citizens – $50 All other Passengers – $150 Every passenger must undergo the testing except children below 5 years who are exempted. Transit passengers are not mandated to go through the testing. Further clinical assessment and management of the COVID-19 virus cases will be done by the Ministry of Health for passengers who test positive for the virus. Mandatory social distancing will be observed at the arrival and departure halls of the airport.

