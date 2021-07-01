ARTICLE

Key Points

The Immigration Department of Malaysia announced changes to the Employment Pass (EP) Renewal process that will take effect July 1, 2021.

EP holders no longer need to upload three documents as part of their EP Renewal application, including: Education Certificate Resume Job Description



Overview

The Immigration Department of Malaysia has announced that beginning July 1, 2021, Employment Pass (EP) holders will no longer need to upload their Education Certificate, Resume, and Job Description as part of their EP Renewal application. This update applies to foreign nationals who will remain in Malaysia and will renew their EP for the same position in the same company.

Looking Ahead

Employers or EP holders who have any questions regarding their EP Renewal application or this update are encouraged to send their questions via email directly to helpdesk@myxpats.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.