On 1 February 2020, the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union came into effect, entailing that British citizens* ceased to be considered as EU nationals. British citizens and their family members residing in Luxembourg before the 31 December 2020 retained their rights to continue to reside and work in Luxembourg from 1 January 2021 onwards, but are obliged to request a new residence permit attesting to the continuation of their rights under the Withdrawal Agreement(as signed between the UK and the EU).

Past said delay, British citizens residing in Luxembourg without a permit, risk losing fundamental rights, including to residency, employment and healthcare.

Employers, we also invite you to ensure that any British citizens providing services to you in Luxembourg have provided you with their updated Luxembourg residency card (or applicable work permit) to ensure your full legal compliance, notably with employment and immigration laws.

Our employment team remains at your entire disposal for the widest scope of employment, immigration and social security information, assistance and advice.

*"British citizens" covers all British nationals without a dual EU nationality, residing in Luxembourg prior to 31 December 2020 and still resident, including individuals already in possession of a European "carte de séjour", those in the process of applying for Luxembourg (or other EU) nationality, or who are married to Luxembourg or other EU nationals. We strongly advise you to verify and check each case and remain available to assist and advice if necessary.

