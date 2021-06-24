On December 31, 2020, the plenary session of the State Great Khural (the Parliament) adopted new amendments to the Law on the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens, and these amendments entered into legal force on June 1, 2021.

MAIN AMENDMENTS

Terms of one-time entry and exit visa have been changed The terms of one-time entry and exit visa, before a foreign citizen enters the Mongolia was changed from 90 days to 150 days.

E-Visa Foreign citizens wishing to travel to Mongolia can apply to e-visa at https://evisa.mn/. Relations related to the issuance of e-visas shall be regulated by the Procedure for determining the visa category and visa service fee of Mongolia and the issuance of Mongolian visas. Inviting parties /citizen and legal entity/ of foreigner can apply to https://eimmigration.mn/ for 11 visa related services.

No need to apply for a visa Foreigners with a residence permit in Mongolia, no longer need to apply for an entry visa, when returning from the another country.

The classification of VISAs are determined by the Government. The Government of Mongolia has the right to determine the classification of Mongolian visas, the amount of visa fees and to approve the procedure for issuing Mongolian visas. Certain types of visas are issued to foreign citizens based on the purpose of crossing the border. One-day visas may be issued at the border for the purpose of promoting tourism and this type of visa applies only to a border tourists.

Establishing the Visa Application Center. The Visa Application Center shall receive the visa application and transfer the received visa application to the visa issuing authority in an accurate and prompt manner by an internationally or locally licensed legal entity to carry out such activities in that country.

Established a unified database for visa and registration information. Mongolia will have a unified database about visa, registration and information for foreign citizens, which will consist of the following information: Information about Mongolian visa application, visa issuance and visa refusal,

Information about entered to border of Mongolia,

Information about temporary visitor, resident of Mongolia for official or private purposes,

Information about suspended, deported, released from deportation from Mongolia, and

It shall consists of a paper and electronic information on foreign citizens, such as those declared unfavorable in Mongolia. The information in this database can be compiled and developed electronically, and this information can be exchanged with other Government databases and shared with the authorities.

Deportation of a foreign citizen may be refused on certain grounds. Proven to have entered the territory of Mongolia with invalid or forged documents;

His/her residence permit has expired but he/she has not leaved Mongolia; Based on the conclusion of the state inspector in charge of foreign citizens, if the foreigner who committed the above-mentioned violation is a victim of personal circumstances, family poverty, human trafficking, or for respectful health reasons, or if there is a real threat of torture by extradition, the head of the state administrative body in charge of foreign citizens shall decide whether to release from deportation.

Registration and control of foreigners has been improved. When a foreign citizen enters the country, the border guard organization shall obtain non-overlapping physical data and register it in the unified database of foreigners who is crossed the state border.

The state administrative body in charge of foreign citizens affair shall issue a non-overlapping registration number to a foreign citizen residing for official or private purposes, including information such as abbreviation of the country of birth, date of birth and gender. This registration number will be used by Government Agencies to provide government services.

Citizens, legal entities and organizations that provide accommodation to foreigners shall register them in the state administrative body in charge of foreign citizens affair within 48 hours, it can be done electronically.

Reasons to refuse crossing Mongolian border have been increased. Foreign citizen may not be admitted to cross Mongolian border if he/she has a visa that does not specify the purpose of his/her visit to Mongolia or the purpose of his/her visa does not match with exact purpose.

Residence Permission The issuance or extension of the residence permit of a foreign citizen may be refused or revoked in case of revocation of a passport of a foreign citizen or his/her other similar documents by the competent authority of the respective state.