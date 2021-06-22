ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Complete payment must be presented at the time of application.

Payment is not reimbursed if the application is denied or abandoned.

The fees are not required if the applicant is under 18 years old, a citizen of the EU or a Turkish citizen.

Overview

The Belgian Immigration Office is increasing their administrative fees when processing certain immigration applications, including D visas and residence permit applications. The cost of applying to reside in Belgium for longer than 3 months while carrying out professional activities has gone up to €366, and if you are applying as a family member this administration fee has gone up to €209. If you have a long-term residence status in another EU member state, the cost to apply to reside in Belgium for longer than 3 months will incur a fee of €63.

Looking Ahead

Individuals must provide proof of full contribution payment to cover the cost of their application when applying to a Belgian diplomatic mission, consular post, or municipal administration in their location of residence. The application will not be processed if proof of payment is not submitted.

Originally Published 16 June, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.