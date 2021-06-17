ARTICLE

Residency Malta Agency in collaboration with Identity Malta Agency, has launched a Nomad Residence Permit (NRP) for people who would like to move to Malta but work remotely.

What is a Nomad Residence Permit?

The Nomad Residence Permit enables holders to retain their current employment based in another country whilst legally residing in Malta.

The Permit is open to individuals who can work remotely and independent of location, using telecommunications technologies.

It is open to individuals from third countries, who would normally (but not necessarily) require a Visa to travel to Malta.

A Nomad Residence Permit will be issued for one year and can be renewed upon application at the discretion of Residency Malta, as long as the applicant still meets the set eligibility criteria. Applicants who are interested in staying for less than a year will be issued with a National Visa for the duration of their stay.

To be eligible, one must prove that he/she is a Third Country National (TCN) who can work location-independently, using telecommunications technologies.

People who apply for the permit shall also be in receipt of a monthly gross income of at least €2,700.

In addition to reach the monthly income, an applicant must earn at least twenty (20%) percent of the median wage for each family member that is added to the NRP application of the main applicant.

Furthermore, applicants must prove that they fit under any one of the three following categories:

work for an employer registered abroad;

conduct business activity for a company registered abroad, and of which they are partners or shareholders; or

offer freelance or consulting services to clients whose permanent establishments are in a foreign country.

The programme is aimed at people who are able to earn a living remotely and choose to travel frequently, often residing overseas to the company they work for.

Applicants will be put through a due diligence process which requires a valid passport and proof that they are living in a residential property in Malta.

As digital nomads typically pay their taxes in a different jurisdiction, applicants will have to provide health insurance to ensure their access to health services.

Any work carried out by them for local companies would be subject to normal local taxation.

The majority of local nomads in Malta were European citizens and with the boom in remote working due to the pandemic, Malta decided to expand the opportunity to third country nationals as well.

Studies show that nomadic professionals are looking for safe places, even in terms of the healthcare that is available to them. Malta is an ideal safe and secure destination to live and work in, and the country is making the step to introduce the ancillary services that accommodate these professions.

