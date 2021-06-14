Key Points

All foreign nationals are required to obtain a visa prior to entry into Kazakhstan.

The ban on visa waivers is a result of Kazakhstan's ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Visas must be obtained from a Kazakhstan Embassy or Consulate prior to entry. Foreign nationals traveling from a country without a Kazakhstan Embassy or Consulate can obtain a visa at the Kazakhstan airport upon arrival.

Visa processing for business visitors includes obtaining one of three business visa types: B1, B2 or B3. The applicable visa type and application process is determined by the activities to be performed. Consular processing for a business visa generally takes 5-7 business days.

Overview

Kazakhstan has suspended its visa free regime for all foreign nationals until December 31,2021.

Looking Ahead

Companies should be aware that all foreign nationals, including business travellers, are required to obtain a visa prior to arrival in Kazakhstan. Pre-planning business trips will be required, and allowing for additional visa processing time is essential to ensure no issues while traveling.

The visa free regime ban is effective until December 31, 2021.

Originally published 9 June 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.