On May 1, 2021, new regulations took effect for Dependent's Pass (DP) holders, which requires them to obtain a Work Permit, Employment Pass or S pass in order to work in Singapore. However, the Ministry of Manpower has relaxed certain rules for applicants to make it easier to obtain these passes and to gain employment.

Key Points

DP holders applying for Work Permits are no longer required to submit security bonds or medical examinations every six months.

Female DP holders do not have to adhere to pregnancy restrictions.

DP holders' Work Permit's validity period will coincide with the validity of their Dependent's Pass.

DP holders working under a Letter of Consent who will be applying for a Work Permit must submit applications early because their DP must have a minimum validity of at least four months at the time of applying.

DP holders who receive S Passes or Employment Passes must still cancel their DP once they obtain their new pass.

What are the Changes?

Previously, all DP holders in Singapore were able to obtain work authorization by obtaining a Letter of Consent. The Ministry of Manpower changed the work requirements for DP holders through a new initiative, which requires all DP holders to apply for a Work Permit, Employment Pass or S Pass in order to continue working in Singapore. These changes went into effect on May 1, 2021.

Looking Ahead

The Ministry of Manpower is seeking to align work authorization requirements of DP holders with those of other foreign nationals working in Singapore. Employers should ensure they are following all minimum salary requirements and quotas when hiring foreign nationals with Dependent's Passes.

Originally published 8, June 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.