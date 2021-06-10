ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Until June 8, employers in Israel have a new opportunity to apply for work permits and work visas to hire foreign nationals in preferential occupations of the industry sector.

Applications must be submitted to the Israeli Ministry of Economics no later than June 8, 2021.

Upon approval, a subsequent application must be sent to the Work Permit Unit, which will issue the approved work permit.

This temporary regulation is limited to foreign national applicants from the U.S., most EU countries, Australia, Singapore and a select few other specified countries.

There is a maximum quota of 2,000 permits available.

The list of eligible occupations to hire for is divided into four groups: Group 1: Industrial, manufacturing and mechanical engineers. Group 2: Occupations including electrical/practical/mechanical/field service engineers and technicians, forklift operators, welders, locksmiths, blacksmiths and metalworkers. Group 3: Occupations including inventory clerks (warehouses), machine operators and furniture carpenters. Group 4: Other occupations not specifically listed may also be permitted on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the Ministry of Economics.



Overview

On June 1, 2021, the Israeli Ministry of Interior unveiled a new, temporary regulation allowing employers to hire foreign nationals in the industry sector by applying for work permits and work visas in certain designated special occupations. There is a maximum quota of 2,000 employee permits available and the deadline to submit applications to the Israeli Ministry of Economics is June 8, 2021.

Looking Ahead

Employers should act quickly to apply for these permits before the June 8 deadline. An extension past this date is not anticipated as the quota of these permits is expected to be met quickly.

Originally published 3 June 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.