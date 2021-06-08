ARTICLE

On the 2nd of June 2021, the Residency Malta Agency jointly with Identity Malta launched a new residence permit - Nomad Residence Permit ("NRP") for third-country nationals. The Nomad Residence Permit enables holders to legally reside in Malta whilst retaining their employment with an employer based in another country, provided they can work remotely by using telecommunications technologies independently of their location and the location of their employer.

The applicant needs to inform Residency Malta Agency of the duration of stay, which can be between 91 days and 180 days or 181 days and 365 days. Applicants who intend to spend no more than 180 days in Malta will be issued with a National Visa while those who intend to spend up to 365 days or more will be issued with a residence permit.

Who is eligible to apply for the Nomad Residence Permit?

A third-country national may apply for a NRP if he/she is able to prove that his/her work can be carried out remotely and independently of any location. The applicant needs to qualify under one of the following classes:

Applicant has a valid employment contract with an employer that is registered in a foreign country; or Applicant conducts business activity for a company that is registered in a foreign country and of which the applicant is a partner or shareholder; or Offer freelance or consulting services mostly to clients, whose permanent establishments are in a foreign country, and with whom the applicant has contracts in place.

The applicant may also add the following family members to the NRP application:

Applicant's spouse in a monogamous marriage or in another relationship having the same or a similar status to marriage, including a civil union, domestic partnership or common law marriage;

A minor child including an adopted child of the applicant or of his/her spouse; and

An adult child including an adopted child of the applicant or of his/her spouse who at the time of the application is not married and is principally dependent on the applicant.

What are the requirements to apply for the Nomad Residence Permit?

The applicant needs to fulfil the following requirements:

A monthly income of ?2,700 gross of tax (a further 20% of the median wage is to be added per family member);

A valid travel document;

A health insurance covering risks in Malta; and

A valid rental/purchase agreement for an immovable property in Malta.

What is the procedure to apply for a Nomad Residence Permit?

The necessary forms and supporting documentation are submitted in scanned format via email with the Residency Malta Agency. An administrative fee amounting to ?300 for each applicant needs to be paid. The application process should not take longer than 30 days. Once the application has been reviewed, the applicant will be informed via email whether the NRP shall be granted. If the NRP is granted, the applicant is invited to proceed to Malta and abide by the instructions provided in the approval letter.

The NRP is issued for a maximum of 1 year and can be renewed upon application at the discretion of the Residency Malta Agency. The NRP is only renewed if the applicant still meets the eligibility criteria. The duration and renewal of the family members NRP depends on that of the applicant.

