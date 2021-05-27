CSB Group Citizenship & Residence Planning services are organising a webinar with Residency Malta Agency and Swiss Insurance Partners' participation to give an in-depth overview of the recently revised Malta Golden Visa Programme.

As announced earlier this year by Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat and Residency Malta Agency CEO, Charles Mizzi, the new Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) has come into force as of 29th March 2021. The Malta Residence and Visa Programme (MRVP) underwent an overhaul and was replaced by the Malta Permanent Residence Programme and regulated under the Malta Permanent Residence Programme Regulations (L.N. 121 of 2021).

The MPRP, also known as The Malta Golden Visa Programme, is aimed at third-country nationals and their families seeking to reside in Malta. The Programme is the most flexible solution for High-Net-Worth Individuals and their families seeking to settle in a European country that gives access to Schengen countries thus improving freedom of movement.

Most notably, to qualify for residence under the new MPRP regulations, successful applicants will need to hold qualifying property, which can be purchased or rented; make a Government Contribution which amount will depend if the qualifying property is rented or purchased; and make a Donation of EUR2,000 to a local non-governmental organisation registered with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, or as otherwise approved by the Agency.

The webinar, titled, The New Malta Permanent Residence Programme (PRP) – An in-depth overview on Malta's Golden Visa will be taking place on the 2nd June 2021 from 16:00 to 17:00 CET. Anyone interesting in learning more is invited to register for free on this link