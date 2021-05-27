CSB Group Citizenship & Residence Planning services are organising a webinar with Residency Malta Agency and Swiss Insurance Partners' participation to give an in-depth overview of the recently revised Malta Golden Visa Programme.
As announced earlier this year by Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat and Residency Malta Agency CEO, Charles Mizzi, the new Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) has come into force as of 29th March 2021. The Malta Residence and Visa Programme (MRVP) underwent an overhaul and was replaced by the Malta Permanent Residence Programme and regulated under the Malta Permanent Residence Programme Regulations (L.N. 121 of 2021).
The MPRP, also known as The Malta Golden Visa Programme, is aimed at third-country nationals and their families seeking to reside in Malta. The Programme is the most flexible solution for High-Net-Worth Individuals and their families seeking to settle in a European country that gives access to Schengen countries thus improving freedom of movement.
Most notably, to qualify for residence under the new MPRP regulations, successful applicants will need to hold qualifying property, which can be purchased or rented; make a Government Contribution which amount will depend if the qualifying property is rented or purchased; and make a Donation of EUR2,000 to a local non-governmental organisation registered with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, or as otherwise approved by the Agency.
The webinar, titled, The New Malta Permanent Residence Programme (PRP) – An in-depth overview on Malta's Golden Visa will be taking place on the 2nd June 2021 from 16:00 to 17:00 CET. Anyone interesting in learning more is invited to register for free on this link
The event will be moderated by CSB Group's Investment Migration Advisor, Andres Gutierrez, who will introduce attendees to participating speakers. Next will be Mr Charles Mizzi, CEO of Residency Malta Agency who will go in-depth on the MPRP itself and touching upon the following topics:
- The MPRP Legal Framework
- For Whom it's Open
- The Entitlements
- Components of the Programme
- Fees & contributions
- Process and the Due Diligence
- The Programme and Malta's Attractions
The last presentation will be given by Swiss Insurance Partners (SIP) who will delve into high-end health care for private clients with a session named "Better Health Protection for Global Citizens: A Novel Approach." This will illustrate one of the criteria the applicants of the MPRP will have to abide by when submitted their application.
The webinar will be closed off by a 10-minute Q&A session where webinar attendees will be able to pose their questions and make informed decision about their MPRP application.
CSB Group is a licensed agent with licence number AKM-CSBI-21 and authorised by the Community Malta Agency to guide applicants through the whole application process and submit prospective applications under the Malta Permanent Residence Programme Regulations (L.N. 121 of 2021) and the Agents (Licences) Regulations (S.L. 188.05).
With over 30 years of experience in the corporate and financial industry in Malta, CSB Group is committed to provide top-notch services to Private Clients worldwide. CSB Group has been providing Investment Migration Services to High-Net-Worth families since the inception of these programmes.
The Malta Golden Visa Programme has a processing timeframe which ranges approximately between 4-6 months from the submission of the application to the issuance of the eResidence cards. CSB Group Advisory Team will assist you and your family every step of the journey to ensure a smooth application process.
Furthermore, our associated brand, Malta Sotheby's International Realty, a leader in luxury high-end residential property, will assist you in finding the best and most suitable property on the island to fulfil the investment requirements and meet your family's desires.
