On February 9, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed a Decree “On measures for the further development of domestic and pilgrimage tourism in the Republic of Uzbekistan” (hereinafter – the “Decree”). The Decree, among others, establishes a visa-free regime for citizens of a number of countries.

In particular, starting from March 1, 2021, citizens of the Kingdom of Bahrain, State of Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman and the People's Republic of China, including special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau of the People's Republic of China can visit the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan for a period of 10 days without obtaining an entry visa.

At the same time, it is important to note that this regime applies only to persons who will provide air tickets for departure to their own or to a third country.

Originally published 22, February 2021

