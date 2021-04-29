The UAE has launched two new visa categories: a remote work visa, and a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa.

The one-year (renewable) remote work visa enables professionals of any nationality to live and work remotely from the UAE even though their employment is in another country. This is an expansion of the Dubai-only virtual work visa announced earlier this year.

Applicants will require health insurance covering UAE and a passport with a minimum six-month validity. They also require either proof of employment with a contract valid for at least one year and a salary of at least $5000 per month, or proof of company ownership for at least one year and an income of at least $5000 per month.

The multiple-entry tourist visa will be granted for five years without the need for a sponsor/guarantor. It is available to any nationality and allows unlimited entries. For each entry, the visa holder can stay in the country for up to 90 days, extendable by another 90.

