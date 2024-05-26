ARTICLE
26 May 2024

The Council Reached An Agreement (General Approach) On New Rules For Withholding Tax Procedures (FASTER)

A
ATOZ

Contributor

ATOZ logo
Explore
On 14 May 2024, the European and Financial Affairs Council met to discuss the proposal for a Council Directive on Faster and Safer Relief of Excess Withholding Taxes through a compromise...
Luxembourg Tax
Photo of Antoine Dupuis
Photo of Marie Bentley
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 14 May 2024, the European and Financial Affairs Council met to discuss the proposal for a Council Directive on Faster and Safer Relief of Excess Withholding Taxes through a compromise text which presents substantial differences compared to the original text of the proposal published in June 2023. The Council reached an agreement (general approach) on the compromise text providing for new rules for withholding tax procedures.

FASTER aims at creating:

  • A common EU digital tax residence certificate; and
  • A standardised WHT relief procedure implying:
    • Standardised reporting obligations for financial intermediaries to provide national tax administrations with the necessary tools to check eligibility for the reduced rate and to detect potential abuse; and
    • A two fast-track procedure, assorted with new due diligence obligations, complementing the existing standard refund procedure to relieve excess WHT withheld by a Member State on dividend or interest income paid on publicly traded shares or bonds to non-resident investors.

Hereafter International & Corporate Tax Partner, Antoine Dupuis and Chief Knowledge Officer, Marie Bentley, describe the implications of FASTER.

To View the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Antoine Dupuis
Antoine Dupuis
Photo of Marie Bentley
Marie Bentley
ARTICLE
26 May 2024

The Council Reached An Agreement (General Approach) On New Rules For Withholding Tax Procedures (FASTER)

Luxembourg Tax

Contributor

ATOZ logo
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More