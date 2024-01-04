On 29 December 2023, the Dutch Ministry of Finance officially updated the list of low-tax and non-cooperative jurisdictions for the year 2024.
The most notable change to the list is the removal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE is no longer considered a low-tax jurisdiction by the Dutch Ministry of Finance following the introduction of corporate income tax in the UAE with a statutory rate of 9%.
Other changes to the list are that Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Russia and the Seychelles have been added.
Entities established in a listed jurisdiction can be in scope of the Dutch conditional withholding tax on interest and dividends, as well as CFC-rules for Dutch corporate income tax purposes. No tax rulings are issued by the Dutch tax authorities for direct transactions involving entities established in a listed jurisdiction.
The list for 2024 consists of:
- American Samoa
- American Virgin Islands
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Bahamas
- Bahrein
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bermuda
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Fiji
- Guam
- Guernsey
- Isle of Man
- Jersey
- Panama
- Palau
- Russia
- Samoa
- Seychelles
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turkmenistan
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Vanuatu
A low-tax jurisdiction is defined as a jurisdiction that does not levy a tax on profits or has a statutory profit tax rate of less than 9%.
A non-cooperative jurisdiction is a jurisdiction that is included on the EU-list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, commonly referred to as the 'EU-blacklist'.
