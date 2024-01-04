On 29 December 2023, the Dutch Ministry of Finance officially updated the list of low-tax and non-cooperative jurisdictions for the year 2024.

The most notable change to the list is the removal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE is no longer considered a low-tax jurisdiction by the Dutch Ministry of Finance following the introduction of corporate income tax in the UAE with a statutory rate of 9%.

Other changes to the list are that Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Russia and the Seychelles have been added.

Entities established in a listed jurisdiction can be in scope of the Dutch conditional withholding tax on interest and dividends, as well as CFC-rules for Dutch corporate income tax purposes. No tax rulings are issued by the Dutch tax authorities for direct transactions involving entities established in a listed jurisdiction.

The list for 2024 consists of:

  • American Samoa
  • American Virgin Islands
  • Anguilla
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Bahamas
  • Bahrein
  • Barbados
  • Belize
  • Bermuda
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Cayman Islands
  • Fiji
  • Guam
  • Guernsey
  • Isle of Man
  • Jersey
  • Panama
  • Palau
  • Russia
  • Samoa
  • Seychelles
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Turkmenistan
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Vanuatu

A low-tax jurisdiction is defined as a jurisdiction that does not levy a tax on profits or has a statutory profit tax rate of less than 9%.

A non-cooperative jurisdiction is a jurisdiction that is included on the EU-list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, commonly referred to as the 'EU-blacklist'.

