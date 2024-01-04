On 29 December 2023, the Dutch Ministry of Finance officially updated the list of low-tax and non-cooperative jurisdictions for the year 2024.

The most notable change to the list is the removal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE is no longer considered a low-tax jurisdiction by the Dutch Ministry of Finance following the introduction of corporate income tax in the UAE with a statutory rate of 9%.

Other changes to the list are that Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Russia and the Seychelles have been added.

Entities established in a listed jurisdiction can be in scope of the Dutch conditional withholding tax on interest and dividends, as well as CFC-rules for Dutch corporate income tax purposes. No tax rulings are issued by the Dutch tax authorities for direct transactions involving entities established in a listed jurisdiction.

The list for 2024 consists of:

American Samoa

American Virgin Islands

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Bahrein

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Fiji

Guam

Guernsey

Isle of Man

Jersey

Panama

Palau

Russia

Samoa

Seychelles

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkmenistan

Turks and Caicos Islands

Vanuatu

A low-tax jurisdiction is defined as a jurisdiction that does not levy a tax on profits or has a statutory profit tax rate of less than 9%.

A non-cooperative jurisdiction is a jurisdiction that is included on the EU-list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, commonly referred to as the 'EU-blacklist'.

