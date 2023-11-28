The introduction of new taxes on the gaming industry in Ghana, as outlined in the Income Tax (Amendment) Act 2023 (Act 1094), involves the imposition of a withholding tax on winnings and a tax on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR). Here's a summary of the key points:
- Background
- Gambling is legal for adults but illegal for minors in Ghana.
- The Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721), prohibits persons responsible for gambling machines from allowing children (persons under 18 years) to use such machines.
- Growth of the Gaming Industry
- Ghana's gaming industry has experienced significant growth, including casinos, sports betting, and other games of chance.
- The government aims to introduce new taxes to boost internal revenue mobilization.
- New Tax Regime
- The Income Tax (Amendment) Act 2023 (Act 1094) introduces a withholding tax of 10% on all winnings.
- Winnings from betting, lottery, and games of chance are subject to the withholding tax at the point of payout.
- Income from lottery operations is subject to a tax rate of 20% on Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).
- Definitions
- Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR): The total amount staked or wagered, less prizes or winnings paid or payable.
- Gains and Profits: The total amount staked or wagered for a person engaged in a lottery operation.
- Implementation Guidelines
- Gross Gaming Revenue Tax
- All lottery operators (excluding the National Lottery Authority) must pay the GGR tax to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
- Monthly returns and tax payments are due by the 15th day of the month following the GGR transaction.
- Annual GGR tax returns must be filed at the end of each year.
- Withholding Tax on Winnings
- Lottery operators are required to withhold 10% tax from the final gross payout to players/punters.
- Returns for withholding tax on gross winnings are due by the 15th day of the month following the transaction.
- Sports betting companies, National Lottery Authority, and private lotto operators begin withholding tax from July 1, 2023.
- Gross Gaming Revenue Tax
- Nil Returns
- Operators with no withholding tax obligation for a particular month must file a "Nil" return by the 15th day of the following month.
- Legal Representation
- Entities in the gaming industry are advised to have legal representation with expertise in gaming law to navigate the regulatory regime.
- Compliance
- Lottery operators should engage industry experts to ensure compliance with the new tax regime.
