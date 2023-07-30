ARTICLE

Short News July 27, 2023

Switzerland - Italy

New taxation rules for cross-border commuters as of 1 January 2024

The agreement on the taxation of cross-border commuters and the corresponding protocol of amendment between Switzerland and Italy entered into force on 17 July 2023 and will be applicable from 1 January 2024. The agreement provides that cross-border commuters must pay tax on their income in their country of residence. However, the country of employment may levy 80% of the withholding tax on the earned income. Double taxation is avoided in the State of residence as follows:

in Italy with crediting of the Swiss withholding tax

in Switzerland with the exemption of the income and only taken into account for the determination of the tax rate.

In Switzerland, the withholding tax rate for cross-border commuters from Italy will be reduced to 80% from 1 January 2024 and new tariff codes will be introduced for this purpose. According to the agreement, cross-border commuters are all employees who live up to a maximum of 20 kilometers from the border and generally commute daily. This definition of a cross-border commuter applies from the entry into force of the new agreement. For cross-border commuters who work or have worked in the cantons of Graubünden, Ticino, or Valais between 31 December 2018 and the entry into force of the new agreement (17 July 2023), a transitional period applies until the end of the 2033 tax year. Their employment income will continue to be taxed exclusively in Switzerland.

United Kingdom

Changes as of 17 July 2023 for international students

From 17 July 2023, if international students in the UK wish to change their visa to take up employment in the UK, they will only be able to do so after they have completed their studies. International postgraduate students in the UK can apply for the change while they are still studying, as long as the start date of their employment is after the end of their studies. This must be taken into account in graduate programs of companies in the UK.

Germany

EasyPass

As of 3 July 2023, the use of EasyPass has been extended. This can be used by persons with one of the following valid electronic passports:

nationals from an EU and EFTA member state and Switzerland and at least 12 years old,

nationals from USA / Hong Kong / Korea / Taiwan with an EasyPass RTP registration and at least 18 years old

all nationals with a valid German residence permit and at least 12 years of age.

This means that when entering or leaving Germany, you no longer have to queue for a long time at the passport controls but can do this independently with the help of the EasyPass system. So far, these automated systems are only available at the following airports in Germany: Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Brandenburg, Stuttgart, Hanover, and Hamburg.

Kurznachrichten 27. Juli 2023

Schweiz - Italien

Neue Besteuerungsregeln für Grenzgänger ab dem 1. Januar 2024

Das Abkommen bezüglich der Besteuerung von Grenzgängern sowie das entsprechende Änderungsprotokoll zwischen der Schweiz und Italien ist per 17. Juli 2023 in Kraft getreten und sind ab dem 1. Januar 2024 anwendbar. Das Abkommen sieht vor, dass Grenzgänger im Wohnsitzstaat ihr Einkommen versteuern müssen. Der Erwerbsortstaat darf allerdings 80 % der Quellensteuer auf dem Erwerbseinkommen erheben. Die Doppelbesteuerung wird im Wohnsitzstaat wie folgt vermieden:

in Italien mit Anrechnung der Schweizer Quellensteuer

in der Schweiz mit Freistellung des Einkommens bei Berücksichtigung dieses für die Ermittlung des Steuersatzes

In der Schweiz wird der Quellensteuersatz für Grenzgänger aus Italien ab dem 1. Januar 2024 auf 80 % gekürzt und es werden dafür neue Tarifcodes eingeführt. Als Grenzgänger gilt gemäss dem Abkommen alle Arbeitnehmende, welche bis max. 20 Kilometer von der Grenze entfernt wohnen und grundsätzlich täglich pendeln. Diese Definition des Grenzgängers gilt ab dem Inkrafttreten des neuen Abkommens. Für Grenzgänger, die zwischen dem 31. Dezember 2018 und dem Inkrafttreten des neuen Abkommens (17. Juli 2023) in den Kantonen Graubünden, Tessin oder Wallis arbeiten oder gearbeitet haben gilt bis zum Ende des Steuerjahres 2033 eine Übergangsfrist. Ihr Erwerbseinkommen unterliegt weiterhin ausschliesslich der Besteuerung in der Schweiz.

Vereinigtes Königreich

Änderungen per 17. Juli 2023 für internationale Studenten

Wenn internationale Studenten in Grossbritannien ihr Visum für die Aufnahme einer Erwerbstätigkeit in Grossbritannien ändern möchten, können sie dies seit dem 17. Juli 2023 erst nach Beendigung ihres Studiums. Internationale Doktoranden in Grossbritannien können den Wechsel schon während des Studiums beantragen, sofern der Arbeitsbeginn nach dem Ende des Studiums liegt. Dies muss in Bezug auf Graduate-Programmen von Unternehmen in Grossbritannien mitberücksichtigt werden.

Deutschland

EasyPass

Per 3. Juli 2023 wurde die Nutzung von EasyPass erweitert. Dies können Personen mit einem der folgenden gültigen elektronischen Reisepässe nutzen:

Staatsangehörige aus einem EU- und EFTA Mitgliedsstaat sowie der Schweiz und mindestens 12 Jahre alt,

Staatsangehörige aus USA / Hongkong / Korea / Taiwan mit einer EasyPass-RTP Registrierung und mindestens 18 Jahre

alle Staatsangehörige mit gültigem deutschen Aufenthaltstitel und mindestens 12 Jahre alt

Dies bedeutet bei der Ein- und Ausreise aus Deutschland muss man nicht mehr lange bei den Passkontrollen anstehen, sondern kann mithilfe der EasyPass-Anlagen dies selbständig erledigen. Bis jetzt gibt es in Deutschland diese automat-isierten Anlagen nur an den Flughäfen: Frankfurt am Main, München, Köln/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Brandenburg, Stuttgart, Hannover und Hamburg.





Best Practice

Employment abroad and residence in Switzerland - how does it work?

In our previous episodes, we looked at the situation of people who live abroad and are employed in Switzerland. In this episode, we will now look at the opposite situation.

Some foreign and Swiss nationals live in Switzerland but work for a foreign employer. In some cases, these foreign employers do not have a company or branch in Switzerland.

When looking at the individual aspects, one can see that there are also some challenges to overcome in Switzerland.

Case study:

Drinks LLC in the USA has found a software developer in Switzerland whom they would like to hire. Indra Kumar is an Indian national and could start working immediately. She moved to Switzerland two years ago to join her husband.

In principle, Drinks LLC would also have a legal entity in Switzerland, but this position would only be for the American company. Therefore, she shall not be employed by the Swiss company.

Question

Is it possible to employ Mrs. Kumar in the USA, but her place of work is in Switzerland?

Possible solutions

In principle, it is possible to employ Mrs. Kumar in the USA, even if she performs her work exclusively in Switzerland. However, there are a few aspects that need to be considered.

Employment contract

No standard American employment contract can be issued for Mrs. Kumar, but it must be adapted to Swiss employment law. Since she will be working in Switzerland, Swiss labour law applies to her.

Permit

Mrs. Kumar has a B permit. The B permit states the following purpose: Family reunification with gainful employment. Based on this permit, she may also work for a foreign employer. Nothing has to be done from an immigration point of view.

If Mrs. Kumar would also have to work at Drinks LLC in the USA for a few days, it must be checked what kind of work permit she needs for this in the USA.

Social security

Because she works in Switzerland, Mrs. Kumar is subject to social insurance in Switzerland. As Drinks LLC is based in the USA, Mrs. Kumar must be registered as an "ANoBAG" (employee without a contributory employer). She then pays contributions to the AHV/IV/EO, unemployment and accident insurance, and pension fund. Drinks LLC then pays the employer's share.

Since in Switzerland the conclusion of a daily sickness benefit insurance is not mandatory, Drinks LLC may consider this. If no daily sickness benefits insurance is taken out, it would be necessary to agree on the obligation to continue to pay wages in the event of illness by one of the tables.

Since Drinks LLC is based in the USA, it is difficult to find a pension fund in Switzerland that will accept Drinks LLC and the employee. As a rule, the only remaining option is the catch-all institution.

Taxes

As Drinks LLC is based in the USA, Drinks LLC is not obliged to deduct the withholding tax of Mrs. Kumar's canton of residence. Mrs. Kumar must declare her earned income independently in her tax return in Switzerland and then pay tax on it accordingly.

Even if the spouses have not had to file a tax return so far, as neither of them has earned more than CHF 120,000 each, the filing of the tax return is necessary when they start working for Drinks LLC.

However, if Mrs. Kumar has to go to Drinks LLC in the USA for a few working days a year, then the appropriate earned income for these days would be taxable in the USA.

Permanent establishment

As a general rule, in these situations, one should always at least make a brief analysis of the risk of establishing a permanent establishment through an employee's work abroad. Mrs. Kumar's activity as a software developer does not give rise to a permanent establishment risk in Switzerland.

Payroll

It is possible that Drinks LLC does not commission anyone with the management of payroll accounting in Switzerland but leaves the payment of insurance contributions and administration to the employee.

Because most of the forms / information are only available in the cantonal language, as well as the fact that the subject matter is not very simple and that there is a high risk in the event of an incorrect declaration, it is advisable to commission a specialized company (fiduciary / tax consultant) in Switzerland with this task.

CONCLUSION

The employment of Mrs. Kumar at Drinks LLC is possible but requires a great deal of effort on the part of Drinks LLC. From an administrative point of view, employment via the Swiss company is the simpler way.





Anstellung im Ausland und Wohnsitz in der Schweiz – wie geht das?

In unseren vorherigen Folgen haben wir die Situation von Personen mit Wohnsitz im Ausland und Anstellung in der Schweiz betrachtet. In dieser Folge gehen wir nun auf die umgekehrte Situation ein.

Einige ausländische sowie Schweizer wohnen in der Schweiz, aber arbeiten für einen ausländischen Arbeitgeber. Teilweise haben diese ausländischen Arbeitgeber keine Gesellschaft oder Niederlassung in der Schweiz.

Bei der Betrachtung der einzelnen Aspekte sieht man, dass es auch in der Schweiz einige Herausforderungen zu meistern gilt.

Fallbeispiel:

Die Drinks LLC in den USA hat einen Softwareentwickler in der Schweiz gefunden, welchen sie anstellen möchten. Indra Kumar ist indische Staatsangehörige und könnte sofort anfangen zu arbeiten. Sie ist vor zwei Jahren zu ihrem Mann in die Schweiz gezogen.

Die Drinks LLC hätte grundsätzlich auch noch eine Gesellschaft in der Schweiz, allerdings wäre die Tätigkeit dieser Position nur für die amerikanische Gesellschaft. Daher möchte man die Anstellung nicht über die Schweizer Gesellschaft laufen lassen.

Frage

Besteht die Möglichkeit, Frau Kumar in den USA anzustellen, wobei ihr Arbeitsort in der Schweiz ist?

Lösungsmöglichkeiten

Grundsätzlich besteht die Möglichkeit, Frau Kumar in den USA anzustellen, auch wenn sie ihre Tätigkeit ausschliesslich in der Schweiz erbringt. Es gibt hierbei allerdings ein paar Aspekte, die man dabei beachten muss.

Arbeitsvertrag

Es kann für Frau Kumar kein amerikanischer Standard-Arbeitsvertrag ausgestellt werden, sondern dieser muss auf das Schweizer Arbeitsrecht angepasst werden. Da sie ihre Tätigkeit in der Schweiz ausüben wird, ist für sie das Schweizer Arbeitsrecht massgebend.

Bewilligung

Frau Kumar besitzt eine B-Bewilligung. Auf der B-Bewilligung ist der folgende Zweck angegeben: Familiennachzug mit Erwerbstätigkeit. Basierend auf dieser Bewilligung darf sie auch für einen ausländischen Arbeitgeber arbeiten. Es muss aus bewilligungsrechtlicher Sicht nichts unternommen werden.

Für den Fall, dass Frau Kumar auch bei der Drinks LLC in den USA einige Tage arbeiten müsste, muss geprüft werden, welche Art von Arbeitsbewilligung sie hierfür in den USA benötigt.

Sozialversicherung

Aufgrund der Ausübung der Tätigkeit in der Schweiz ist Frau Kumar in der Schweiz sozialversicherungspflichtig.

Da die Drinks LLC in den USA ihren Sitz hat, muss Frau Kumar als «ANoBAG» (Arbeitnehmer ohne beitragspflichtigen Arbeitgeber) angemeldet werden. Sie bezahlt dann Beiträge an die AHV/IV/EO, Arbeitslosen- und Unfallversicherung sowie Pensionskasse. Die Drinks LLC bezahlt dann den Arbeitgeberanteil.

Da in der Schweiz der Abschluss einer Krankentaggeldversicherung nicht zwingend ist, kann die Drinks LLC sich dies überlegen. Sollte keine Krankentaggeldversicherung abgeschlossen werden, müsste man sich auf die Lohnfortzahlungspflicht im Krankheitsfalle gemäss einer der Tabellen einigen.

Aufgrund dessen, dass die Drinks LLC ihren Sitz in den USA hat, ist es in der Schweiz schwierig eine Pensionskasse zu finden, welche die Drinks LLC und die Mitarbeiterin aufnehmen wird. In der Regel bleibt als einzige Möglichkeit die Auffangeinrichtung.

Steuern

Da die Drinks LLC ihren Sitz in den USA hat, ist die Drinks LLC nicht verpflichtet, die Quellensteuer des Wohnsitzkantons von Frau Kumar in Abzug zu bringen. Frau Kumar muss ihr Erwerbseinkommen selbständig in der Steuererklärung in der Schweiz deklarieren und darauf dann entsprechend Steuern bezahlen.

Auch wenn die Eheleute bisher keine Steuererklärung einreichen mussten, da bisher keiner der beiden jeweils über CHF 120'000 verdient hatten, ist die Einreichung der Steuererklärung mit Aufnahme der Tätigkeit bei der Drinks LLC notwendig. Sofern Frau Kumar jedoch für einige Arbeitstage im Jahr zur Drinks LLC in die USA gehen muss, dann wäre das entfallende Erwerbseinkommen für diese Tage in den USA steuerpflichtig.

Betriebsstätte

Grundsätzlich sollte man in diesen Situationen immer zumindest eine Kurzanalyse betreffend des Risikos einer Begründung einer Betriebsstätte durch die Tätigkeit eines Mitarbeiters im Ausland vornehmen. Frau Kumars' Tätigkeit als Software-entwicklerin begründet in der Schweiz kein Risiko der Betriebsstätte.

Payroll

Es besteht die Möglichkeit, dass die Drinks LLC niemanden mit der Führung einer Lohnbuchhaltung in der Schweiz beauftragt, sondern die Bezahlung der Versicherungsbeiträge und Administration der Mitarbeiterin überlässt. Schon auf Grund dessen, dass die meisten Formulare / Informationen nur in der Kantonssprache vorhanden sind, sowie die Thematik nicht ganz einfach und ein hohes Risiko bei falscher Deklaration vorhanden ist, ist es empfehlenswert ein spezialisiertes Unternehmen (Treuhänder / Steuerberater) in der Schweiz damit zu beauftragen.

FAZIT

Die Anstellung von Frau Kumar bei der Drinks LLC ist möglich, bedingt allerdings einen grossen Aufwand für die Drinks LLC. Die Anstellung über die Schweizer Gesellschaft ist aus administrativer Sicht gesehen, der einfachere Weg.

