On 22 February 2023, the Administration des Contributions Directes published a circular concerning the so-called "Relibi Law" ("Circular"). As a reminder, the Relibi Law of 23 December 2005 as amended, provides for a 20% withholding tax on interest payments made to or for the benefit of a Luxembourg resident individual who is the beneficial owner of the payment. The withholding tax is paid by the paying agent. The Circular has clarified a number of points:

the object of the law (Art. 1 of the Relibi Law);

the beneficial owner (Art. 2 of the Relibi Law );

the definition of the paying agent (Art. 3 of the Relibi Law );

the scope of the withholding tax (Art. 4 of the Relibi Law );

exemption (Art. 5 of the Relibi Law );

the terms and conditions for deducting the withholding tax operated by the paying agent established in Luxembourg (Art. 6 of the Relibi Law );

establishment and recovery of the withholding (art. 7 of the Relibi Law ); and

other withholding taxes (Art. 8 of the Relibi Law ).

The Circular replaces the previous Relibi Circular No. 1 dated 27 February 2017.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.