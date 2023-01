ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

En pratique, avec la ratification de l'IML, tout paiement par une entreprise à un non-résident fera individuellement l'objet d'un examen approfondi (qualification, nature de la transaction, bénéfice du service rendu, duplication, etc) et dans sa globalité (en cas de structure hybrides dénoués de substance et ayant pour seul but l'éviction de l'impôt).

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Worldwide

Key Provisions In The Nigerian Finance Bill To Take Effect In 2023 Pavestones Legal The Nigerian Finance Bill (the "Bill") which is to take effect in January 2023 is currently undergoing the legislative review and approval process at the house of representatives.

Taxation Of Crytpocurrency Under The 2022 Finance Bill Pavestones Legal In our previous article, we highlighted some of the proposed amendments/reforms to the various tax laws in operation in Nigeria under the 2022 Finance Bill (the "Bill"). Some of the highlights...

The Electronic Money Transfer Levy Regulations, 2022 KPMG Nigeria The Regulations provide for a singular and one-off levy of ₦50 on the recipient of any electronic receipts or transfers of ₦10,000 or above.

Avoiding Permanent Establishment Risk – Nigeria's New Dependent Agents Rule Balogun Harold In February 2018, Nigeria's President signed the Presidential Executive Order for Planning and Execution of Projects, Promotion of Nigerian Content in Contracts and Science, Engineering...

Recent Changes In The Tax Incentives Schemes In Nigeria: The Consequences For Taxpayers KPMG Nigeria Steven D. Levitt defines an incentive as "a bullet, a key: an often tiny object with astonishing power to change a situation".