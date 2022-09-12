Our comparison table of Luxembourg investment vehicles has been updated. It takes into account the changes to the securitisation law adopted by the law of 25 February 2022.

The below table shows at a glance the most important features of the Luxembourg investment vehicles. It includes UCITS, Part II funds, SIFs, RAIFs, SPFs, securitisation vehicles, unregulated common and special limited partnerships (SCS/SCSp) as well as ordinary Luxembourg companies.

It covers aspects such as eligible investors and assets, AIFMD status, regulatory oversight, service provider requirements, sub-funds and taxation.

Comparison table of Luxembourg investment vehicles – update July 2022

