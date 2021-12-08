2021 has almost come to an end. Therefore, we would like to take a moment to reflect on a couple of important Dutch tax developments in the Investment Management area.

Although the Netherlands is currently governed by a caretaker government, there are still several changes and developments that apply to the Investment Management industry - and thus will need to be considered.

Notable developments following Budget Day 2021 are the following:

  • a change in the corporate tax rate
  • new loss compensation rules
  • the introduction of anti-transfer pricing mismatch rules
  • a further restriction of interest deduction under the earnings stripping rules, and
  • the implementation of the reverse hybrid entity rules.

