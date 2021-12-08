ARTICLE

Netherlands: Important Dutch Tax Developments To Look Into Before 2021 Ends

2021 has almost come to an end. Therefore, we would like to take a moment to reflect on a couple of important Dutch tax developments in the Investment Management area.

Although the Netherlands is currently governed by a caretaker government, there are still several changes and developments that apply to the Investment Management industry - and thus will need to be considered.

Notable developments following Budget Day 2021 are the following:

a change in the corporate tax rate

new loss compensation rules

the introduction of anti-transfer pricing mismatch rules

a further restriction of interest deduction under the earnings stripping rules, and

the implementation of the reverse hybrid entity rules.

Read the full publication below or download pdf-version.

