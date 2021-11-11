ARTICLE

Introduction

In this publication, we look back at recent tax law developments within the European Union. We will discuss, amongst other things, relevant case law of the national courts of the Member States, opinions of the Advocate Generals of the Court of Justice of the European Union as well as its case law. Furthermore, we set out important tax plans and developments of the European Commission and the Council of the European Union.

Highlights in this edition are:

CJ finds Belgian Excess Profit Rulings to constitute tax scheme

The Commission releases roadmap with respect to the initiative to introduce a common EU-wide system for withholding tax

Council of the European Union approves Public Country-by-Country reporting Directive

CJ rules on VAT treatment of voluntarily granted discounts (Boehringer Ingelheim RCV GmbH)

