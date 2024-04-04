In the current issue of AJP (AJP 6/2023), our colleague, attorney Dr. Michael Lüdi, certified specialist SBA inheritance law, deals with the Federal Supreme Court decision BGer 5A_90/2022, dated November 11, 2022 (and the preceding cantonal case law). In particular, he examines the question of who is legitimated to demand the execution of testamentary burdens (and within what period). In doing so, he also examines the requirements for the definiteness of testamentary burdens and the question of whether "permanent burdens" are permissible or not.

Michael Lüdi, Der Erblasser, «die Schlossherrin» und das «Volk» oder wer ist legitimiert, den Erblasserwillen durchzusetzen?, Besprechung von BGer, 5A_90/2022, 11.11.2022 / KGer LU, 1B 21 20, 22.12.2021, in AJP 6/2023, S. 774 ff.

