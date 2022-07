ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Switzerland

Trusts And Settlors - Can A Settlor Have Too Much Power? Withers LLP When creating new trust structures, it's important that settlors do not retain so much power that they make themselves and their trust vulnerable.

What Are The Options For Dealing With Pensions In A Divorce? Harrison Drury Solicitors In many divorce cases, the two largest assets are the family home and the parties' pensions. Pension funds are a shareable asset which can be divided between you and your spouse...

Why Should I Make A Lasting Power Of Attorney? Ellis Jones This is a question often asked by clients and, in view of the recent pandemic, something which a lot of clients say they, and their family, wish that they had made sooner.

What Is A Child Arrangements Order? DMH Stallard When two people have a child and then sadly separate or divorce, parents can worry about what will happen with arrangements for the children. In most cases parents can agree between themselves...

A Guide To Divorce MGC Legal Divorce is a legal consequence in which the marriage union is terminated with a divorce case. The de facto union in marriage ends legally with divorce.