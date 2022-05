ARTICLE

Cependant, dans le cas où le recel successoral est établi, selon l'article 725 du Code civil, l'auteur devra non seulement restituer l'ensemble des biens recelés ainsi que leurs fruits et intérêts depuis l'ouverture de la succession, mais il sera de plus privé de sa part sur les biens objets du recel qui seront entièrement attribués aux autres héritiers. Une condamnation à des dommages et intérêts envers ses cohéritiers est également envisageable.

