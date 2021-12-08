ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our latest Axis Masterclass "Choosing the ideal asset protection and/or estate planning structure: Trust or Foundation" was held on 30 November 2021. Mr. Assad Abdullatiff, delivered a highly insightful masterclass where he provided an in-depth break down of the core components of the Trust and the Foundation structures as asset protection and estate planning tools.

Watch our latest Axis Masterclass to learn more about the structure that is more suited for your succession planning needs.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.