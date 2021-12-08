To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Our latest Axis Masterclass "Choosing the ideal asset
protection and/or estate planning structure: Trust or
Foundation" was held on 30 November 2021. Mr. Assad
Abdullatiff, delivered a highly insightful masterclass where he
provided an in-depth break down of the core components of the Trust
and the Foundation structures as asset protection and estate
planning tools.
Watch our latest Axis Masterclass to learn more about the
structure that is more suited for your succession planning
needs.
