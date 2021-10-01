Preserving wealth across generations is a daunting challenge that is further exacerbated by factors like family disputes, creditors, taxation, bad investments, and prodigals. However, due to its legislative structure and capacity as an International Financial Centre, Mauritius offers the ideal solution for the continuation of wealth. The Mauritius Foundation is an amalgamation of the core features of a trust and company and holds the key to asset protection and estate planning.

