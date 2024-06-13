ARTICLE
13 June 2024

Anti-Corruption Amendments Fill Gaps In Legislation

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

This article summarises the recent developments in anti-bribery and anti-money laundering (AML) legislation in Greece and the key implications and challenges for businesses. Over the past few years, the country has included the fight against corruption and bribery as part of its reform agendas.
This article was first featured in GIR as part of the ‘Europe, Middle East and Africa Investigations Review 2024' co-authored by A&M Senior Director Kallia Gavela and Bernitsas Law Partner Christos Paraskevopoulos.

In summary

This article summarises the recent developments in anti-bribery and anti-money laundering (AML) legislation in Greece and the key implications and challenges for businesses. Over the past few years, the country has included the fight against corruption and bribery as part of its reform agendas. New legislation has since been introduced to address unresolved issues and fill legislative gaps, including the introduction of corporate criminal liability in relation to bribery offences. We also examine the European Union's AML legislative package and how it is likely to affect the AML regime in Greece.

Discussion points

  • The key features of Greek bribery laws and the enforcement landscape
  • New anti-bribery provisions introduced by Law 5090/2024
  • The penal liability of legal entities in relation to bribery
  • The new EU AML regime and its impact in Greece
  • How businesses can navigate the new regulatory environment

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Originally published 11 June 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

