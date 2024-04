ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Le rapport Moneyval, dans sa recommandation 25 relative à la transparence et aux bénéficiaires effectifs des constructions juridiques a en effet mis en évidence le caractère non proportionné et non dissuasif des sanctions prévues jusqu'alors par la loi monégasque sur les trusts – loi 214 du 27 février 1936 modifiée.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from Monaco

CDR - Fraud, Asset Tracing & Recovery 2024 A.G. Erotocritou LLC As one of the very few common law jurisdictions within the European Union, Cyprus has become well-established as a commercial, corporate and tech hub over the past few years.

Mauritius' Financial Crimes Commission Act 2023 International Economics Consulting Ltd. International trade transactions play a crucial role in the global economy, facilitating the exchange of goods and services across borders.

When Is A Cheque Considered Forged? Hamdan AlShamsi Lawyers & Legal Consultants Can we consider a different signature or modification of the correct one admitted by the withdrawal of the cheque as an act of forgery...

Technical Insights: What Is The FCA's Detecting & Preventing Money Mules Review? Ocorian The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has recently conducted a thorough review of Payment Account Providers and their systems and controls against money mules...

International Perspective On Juvenile Justice STA Law Firm 'No civilised society regards children as accountable for their actions to the same extent as adults ... The wisdom of protecting young children against the full rigour of the law is beyond argument.