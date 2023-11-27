In Vienna, in the building of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, a ceremony was held on Wednesday to present a certificate of accession of Turkmenistan to the Agreement establishing the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA).

Representatives of Turkmenistan and Austria who took part in the ceremony exchanged views on anti-corruption activities at the international and bilateral level, and also noted opportunities in this direction within the framework of cooperation with IACA, according to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The International Anti-Corruption Academy is based in Luxembourg, Austria. It is the first global institution of its kind, designed to address existing gaps in anti- corruption knowledge and practice and strive to empower professionals to meet the challenges of tomorrow. The Academy offers standardized and customized training, academic degree programs, opportunities for dialogue and engagement, and an anti-corruption think tank and benchmarking activities.

The organization was initiated by Interpol, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the European Anti-Fraud Office, the Republic of Austria and other interested parties. It became an international organization on March 8, 2011 and currently has 78 parties.

The Parliament of Turkmenistan approved the country's accession to the Agreement on the establishment of the International Anti-Corruption Academy as an international organization in October 2023.

