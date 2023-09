CURATED

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from Switzerland

Failure To Prevent Fraud Offence To Be Introduced Birketts The Government "is creating a new failure to prevent fraud offence to hold organisations to account if they profit from fraud committed by their employees" (The Policy Paper, updated on 20 June 2023).

How Can UK Legislation And The Powers Of UK Regulatory Authorities Extend To International Companies? Norton Rose Fulbright There has been a recent trend of greater regulatory enforcement for international companies that "carry on a business (or part of a business) in the UK".

De-mystifying Insurance – Crime And Cyber Policies For Financial Institutions (FIs) WTW In this second article of the De-Mystifying Insurance series (D&O/PI), here we discuss the differences between cyber and crime insurance for FIs.

Court Recognises Fraud As Grounds For Involuntary Winding-Up A.G. Erotocritou LLC In the recent judgment in Re SARE Public Company Limited, Petition 554/2017, 19/05/2023, the District Court of Nicosia ordered the involuntary winding-up of a Cyprus company on grounds of fraud.

PTC Update: Clarification Of Application Of NPTO Walkers The Government, further to consultation with the Jersey Financial Services Commission ("JFSC"), has recently published an Order clarifying the scope of the Proceeds of Crime...