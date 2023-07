CURATED

UK Investigations And Financial Crime: Horizon Scanning Norton Rose Fulbright As anticipated in our previous blog post on predictions for 2023, this year has brought about significant developments in investigations and a real focus on fraud.

Fraud In The Private Wealth Context Harbottle & Lewis It is notorious that rates of ‘fraud' are at an all-time high. Estimates from the Crime Survey for England and Wales indicated that c. 4.6 million fraud offences were committed in the year ending March 2021, a 24% increase on the previous year.

Undue Influence: A Rare Success Story Wright Hassall The general position in the United Kingdom is that an adult of sound mind is free to leave their estate in accordance with their wishes.

Newsletter Du 29 Mai Au 9 Juin 2023 | N° 35 Monfrini Bitton Klein La présente Newsletter de Monfrini Bitton Klein vise à offrir, de manière hebdomadaire, un tour d'horizon de la jurispru-dence rendue par le Tribunal fédéral dans les principaux domaines d'activité de l'Etude, soit le droit pénal économique et le recouvrement d'actifs (asset recovery).

The UK Government Proposes Reform To The Identification Doctrine To Combat Economic Crime Steptoe & Johnson On June 15, 2023, the UK Government announced proposals to introduce the biggest reform of corporate crime legislation in more than 50 years...