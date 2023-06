CURATED

Failure To Prevent Fraud – What Are The Implications Of The New Offence? Herbert Smith Freehills The new failure to prevent fraud offence was introduced into the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill (the "Bill") during its progress through the House of Lords.

Government Proposes New Offence Of Failure To Prevent Fraud Herbert Smith Freehills The UK government has introduced a new failure to prevent fraud offence into the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill during its progress through the House of Lords.

'Failure To Prevent Fraud' – The Next White-Collar Crime? William Fry There are, typically, no issues with Irish Courts finding companies liable for strict, absolute and vicarious liability offences where appropriate as it does not have to be proved....

Fraud In The Private Wealth Context Harbottle & Lewis It is notorious that rates of ‘fraud' are at an all-time high. Estimates from the Crime Survey for England and Wales indicated that c. 4.6 million fraud offences were committed in the year ending March 2021, a 24% increase on the previous year.

Dozens Arrested In European Money Laundering Crackdown Rahman Ravelli Solicitors With suspects from various countries arrested in a multinational law enforcement operation, Nicola Sharp of financial crime specialists Rahman Ravelli outlines the issues involved in managing a multijurisdictional investigation.