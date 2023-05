CURATED

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from Switzerland

Turning A Blind Eye — What Is Required To Condone Dishonesty Weightmans We consider the recent case of Discovery Land Co LLC v Axis Specialty Europe SE [2023] EHHC 779 (Comm), in which the Commercial Court examined the meaning of "condone" in the dishonesty exception...

Failing To Prepare Is Preparing To Fail: UK Government Proposes ‘Failure To Prevent Fraud' Corporate Criminal Offence Cooley LLP Economic crime has risen to such a level in the United Kingdom that UK Finance, a trade association for the UK banking and financial services sector, considers financial fraud to be a ‘national security threat'.

UK Government Outlines Details Of New Failure To Prevent Fraud Offence Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP On 11 April 2023, the UK Government announced that it has introduced a new "failure to prevent fraud" offence by way of an amendment to its draft Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill (the "Economic Crime Bill").

Failing To Prepare Is Preparing To Fail Cooley LLP Economic crime has risen to such a level in the United Kingdom that UK Finance, a trade association for the UK banking and financial services sector, considers financial...

Legal Privilege In Fraud Claims – Some Useful Clarifications Herbert Smith Freehills A recent High Court decision regarding legal professional privilege has addressed a number of issues that may have particular relevance in fraud claims: Al Sadeq v Dechert LLP [2023] EWHC 795 (KB).