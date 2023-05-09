ARTICLE

Legal regime

The Anti-Corruption Commission Act, No. 3 of 2012 (the “ACC Act”) is the primary legislation that governs issues of corruption and bribery in Zambia. The ACC Act lists offences which amount to or relate to corruption. These include abuse of authority, possession of unexplained property, conflict of interest bribery and concealment of property. Corruption is defined as soliciting, accepting, obtaining, giving, promising or offering gratification by way of a bribe or other personal temptation or inducement, or the misuse or abuse of a public office for an advantage or benefit for oneself or another person.

Regulatory authority

The ACC Act establishes the Anti-Corruption Commission (the “ACC”) as an autonomous institution responsible for the prevention of corruption and implementing necessary measures for the prevention of corruption in public and private entities. The ACC is is also responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption and related offences.

