ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from Kazakhstan

Have You Been Targeted In A Romance Fraud? Giambrone & Partners Can Help You Giambrone & Partners Giambrone & Partners banking and financial fraud litigation lawyers have a wealth of experience in recovering funds lost to financial fraud.

Financial Crime Investigations In The UK: Looking Ahead To 2023 Norton Rose Fulbright As we enter a recession against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical instability, we expect to see significant financial crime enforcement and investigations in 2023, including a focus...

Newsletter Du 5 Au 16 Décembre 2022 | N° 14 Monfrini Bitton Klein La présente Newsletter de Monfrini Bitton Klein vise à offrir, de manière hebdomadaire, ...

Sanctions, Fraud Is Coming To Town: 2022 In Review WilmerHale In 2022, the UK was forced to reckon with the charge of being soft on economic crime and being the destination of choice for kleptocrats seeking to launder their ill-gotten funds.

Anti-Corruption & Bribery Comparative Guide Arthur Cox Anti-Corruption & Bribery Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Ireland, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries