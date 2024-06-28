Whistleblower Protection Law Will Soon Apply In Poland

The President signed the long-awaited whistleblower protection law on 19 June 2024 and this means that whistleblower protection will soon also apply in Poland. The Act will enter into force 3 months after its publication in the Journal of Laws, and this means a very short time for companies to implement the new mandatory procedure.

Who is obliged to implement the whistleblower procedure?

Employers employing, as at 1 January or 1 July of a given year, at least 50 persons (the number of 50 persons includes persons employed under an employment contract, civil law contracts, as well as self-employed on B2B).

What obligations are involved in implementing a whistleblower procedure?

Prior consultation with trade unions or representatives of employees,

Selection of reporting channels through which whistleblowers will be able to report wrongdoing,

Designation of persons/entities to receive whistleblowing notifications, investigate and implement possible corrective actions,

Update solutions/documentation on GDPR.

