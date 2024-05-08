The project implements the Directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on the protection of persons reporting breaches of union law into national law. The implementation deadline expired last 17 December 2021.

As expected, work on the draft law on whistleblower protection intensified with the new government. It provides an opportunity for possible further refinement of the regulations and widening the subject scope of the legislation, which has undergone significant changes in recent weeks. It seems particularly important to consider the issue of reporting in the field of labour law, which currently covers a very wide range of irregularities.

