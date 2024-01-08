Our Global HR Law Guide takes you through the legal aspects of the entire employment journey, with 16 chapters from recruitment through to pensions, in over 50 countries, providing a valuable tool for HR and in-house counsel.

We have just updated our chapter on investigations, whistleblowing & performance management. We warmly recommend you take a look.

In this chapter, find out what workplace investigations are normally about and when you need to conduct one. Plus, how you should start and what you need to cover. We look also at performance management and at whistleblowing – which is now a really hot topic. In many countries, you could be required to put a whistleblowing reporting mechanism in place – so find out if you are on the hook for that in chapter 16 of our Global HR Law Guide, bang up to date as at December 2023.

Get the facts from 50+ countries here.

