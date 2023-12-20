In our ongoing commitment to provide you with valuable legal insights and keep you up-to-date, it has become a tradition within the ALTIUS' Employment Team during the last month of the year to present an overview of the year's most important employment law developments and to preview what to expect next year.

So far this year – to name just a few – there's been new legislation on discrimination and harassment, the entering into force of the Belgian Whistleblowing Act, and new legislation concerning resignation and dismissal. Also, the labour courts have been busy producing interesting new case law.

During this webinar, we guide you through 2023's highlights, so that you can start 2024 well-prepared and fully-informed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.