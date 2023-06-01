After a recent flurry of action by national legislatures, most EU member states have now implemented the EU Whistleblower Directive into their national law. While the primary purpose of the Directive was to harmonise national laws on whistleblowing, it left many details up to individual countries.

The EU also encouraged member states to enact protections going beyond the baselines set out in the Directive. As a result, the national whistleblower laws differ significantly from one another, and employers operating in multiple member states will need to be aware of these differences. This will be even more important for companies wishing to implement a standardised whistleblowing system, as this will need to reflect local particularities.

We at Ius Laboris are pleased to support companies in the implementation of international whistleblowing systems and if we can help you in any way, you can contact us below. In the survey that follows, we examine the current status and details of the Directive as adopted by a selection of EU countries.

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.