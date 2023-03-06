Whistleblowers are protected against retaliation. The protection does not only apply to employees, but also to persons who blow the whistle in any other capacity.

In case of employees, this includes protection against all kinds of actions taken by the employer such as dismissal, negative performance appraisals, lack of promotion opportunities or demotion, change of employment conditions, disciplinary sanctions, non-renewal of a fixed term employment contract, intimidation or harassment,.

Whistleblowers are eligible for the protection scheme provided that, at the time of the report, they had reasonable grounds to believe that the reported information was truthful and that the information fell within the scope of the law, and that they either filed an internal or external report or made a public disclosure.

Whistleblowers who are nonetheless victim of retaliation are entitled to receive a specific compensation between eighteen and twenty-six weeks' salary (or in case of infractions of legislation related to financial services, products and markets or the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism: a compensation amounting to six months' salary or compensation of the actual damage sustained; in this case an employee also has a right to reinstatement which is fairly exceptional under Belgian law).

The aforementioned compensation cannot be combined with any compensation for unfair dismissal (CBA no. 109).

It is up to the employer to prove that any measure taken against the employee is not related to them blowing the whistle and this for an unlimited period of time in time. The NLC advised the Belgian legislator to limit this shift in the burden of proof in time (as is for instance the case in other regulations, such as the Act on well-being of employees where after 12 months, it is be up to the employee (and no longer to the employer) to prove the dismissal or other retaliatory measure was taken because of them calling out certain behaviour and making use of their protected right to blow the whistle).

Lastly, whistleblowers have a statutory right to support from the trade union delegation.