The Act on the whistleblower's protection for the private sector has been published in the Belgian Official Gazette. Companies of more than 249 employees will have two months, until 5 February 2023, to set-up an internal reporting channel. Smaller companies (less than 250 employees) have time to do this until 17 December 2023. This means that you need to start making the necessary arrangements to structure your back-office to comply with this new regulation.

To prepare your company, our experts guided you to the entire process to set-up an internal reporting tool during a webinar, together with Whistleblower Software. They discussed practical steps to implement an internal reporting channel, privacy and GDPR considerations, as well impact on workforce and policies.

