European Union:
Implementation Of The EU Whistleblowing Directive Across Europe
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
EU Member States had until 17 December 2021 to implement
the EU Whistleblowing Directive, but many have not completed the
process, and some have not yet started.
EU Whistleblowing Directive - Implementation status
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from European Union
Queen's Speech And Employment Law 2022
Wrigleys Solicitors
We set out the key takeaways for employers from this year's Queen's speech. There were relatively few items mentioned in this year's Queen's speech of specific relevance to employers.
Keeping A Handle On Hybrid Working
DMH Stallard
It sounds as though the challenges of managing hybrid working are affecting everyone, including the Government. Jacob Rees-Mogg, Minister for Government Efficiency (amongst other things)...