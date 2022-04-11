NAVEX's new eBook on the top 10 risk and compliance trends for 2022 predicts that while the EU Whistleblower Directive is a step forward in moving member states towards minimum standards on whistleblower protection, it is nonetheless likely to result in a patchwork of whistleblower laws. Responding to these will be a key challenge for compliance in 2022 – and beyond.

Written for risk and compliance professionals, the NAVEX eBook makes both predictions and recommendations on the year ahead. Each trend is described and contextualised by industry experts and NAVEX leaders, including Karin Henriksson and Jan Stappers of WhistleB by NAVEX, and is accompanied by practical steps to help organisations plan for the future proactively.

In terms of whistleblowing, the book predicts that organisations will be expected to go beyond compliance box-checking, and to create a culture where whistleblowers are encouraged to speak up, reports are managed professionally, and appropriate action is taken to correct any corporate misconduct.

These are the areas that the Top 10 Risk and Compliance Trends for 2022 eBook reviews:

Risk & compliance management expands to include ESG

EU Whistleblowing Directive

ESG disclosure adoption: What can we learn from the EU?

The new normal workplace (Part 1): R&C management

The new normal workplace (Part 2): Training and policy management

Holistic third-party risk management

Data privacy: Frameworks and implementation

DEI is not "One size fits all"

Compliance sabermetrics: Data will change assumptions that plague compliance

The impact of IT risk on business continuity: making businesses more resilient

Overall, the eBook highlights that "the coming year will not be business as usual – this is business in the new normal and it is here to stay. Some may look at the ongoing disruption as a major setback (and for many, it was). However, the increased visibility into corporate responsibility, organisational culture and inclusivity, ESG efforts and more, continues to redefine the role risk and compliance play and the direction of organisations worldwide."

Download the free eBook, Top 10 Risk and Compliance Trends for 2022 here.

Originally published 1 February 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.