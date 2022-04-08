We are delighted to share our latest guide to help you comply with the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive. The guide describes some of the key requirements laid out in the Directive and explains how WhistleB and other solutions from NAVEX Global help companies meet those requirements.

In the guide, we also answer a number of other frequently asked questions such as:

What are the benefits of complying with the Directive?

What if we operate in multiple EU member states?

Does my whistleblower reporting system comply with data privacy legislation?

How is anonymous reporting handled?

Will there be additional requirements in my country?

Can I do more to encourage ethical behaviour in my organisation?

The Directive has implications for hundreds of thousands of organisations within the EU—and beyond. December 2021 marks the deadline for member states to enact national law satisfying the requirements of the Directive for organisations of 250 people or more, leaving two further years for smaller organisations of 50 or more people.

Download the guide here.

Originally Published 23 November 2021

