The Econocom group is Europe's first digital general contractor. It conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. Operating in 18 countries, Econocom is the only European contractor to cover all trades of digital technology: equipment, services and financing.

We interviewed Badis Belgacem, Econocom's CSR Manager to find out why the group selected WhistleB as its whistleblowing solution.

1. Why is WhistleB a particularly good fit for your company needs?

We were looking for a multi-lingual tool that was secure and simple to use, both for the whistleblower and for those in charge of processing the reports received. We wanted people to easily be able to have a dialogue with the ethics officers and attach any useful documents in support of their report. Which is the case with WhistleB.

2. How do you use the service in your company?

We have given access to the platform to employees and to external third parties that have a business relationship with the Group. To facilitate its use, we wanted to make the whistleblowing system available in all the main languages of the Group. Given that the system allows dialogue with the whistleblower, we decided to allow anonymous reporting, as long as the reports sent are sufficiently detailed and factual.

3. What is the best thing about the service?

The interface is simple and user friendly, both for the whistleblower and for the team in charge of processing the reports. Further, all communications that take place through the system, relating to the same report, are grouped together, which facilitates their follow-up as well as their anonymization when closing a report.

4. What is your experience of the support provided?

We have not needed support very often, but the person on the phone was responsive and attentive.

Originally Published 07 December 2021

