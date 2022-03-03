European Union:
Implementation Of The EU Whistleblowing Directive Across Europe
03 March 2022
lus Laboris
EU Member States had until 17 December 2021 to implement the EU
Whistleblowing Directive, but many have not completed the process,
and some have not yet started. Our quick-view map shows the status
of implementation of the Directive across EU jurisdictions, plus
some others that are not in the EU, but geographically close
by.
