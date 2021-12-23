ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The deadline for implementing the EU Whistleblowing Directive expired on 17 December 2021. The Directive introduces enhanced protection for whistleblowers and a duty to put in place a system for reporting and following up on reports of breaches of EU law for organisations with over 250 (and subsequently over 50) employees.

By now, member states should have made the changes necessary to implement its provisions into national law, but many have not. The map below shows the implementation status of the 27 EU member states, and what whistleblowing rules apply in EFTA states Norway and Switzerland.

EU Whistleblowing Directive - Implementation status

This map was last updated on 17 December 2021

Source:Ius LaborisGet the dataCreated with Datawrapper

Implementation status by numbers

Currently only three EU countries have implemented the Whistleblowing Directive. Twelve countries have a draft law, and four countries have unofficial drafts. Eight countries have yet to draft legislation.

Source: Ius Laboris Created with Datawrapper

Implementation status by EU Member State

Get the data Created with Datawrapper

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.